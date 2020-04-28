Sabah allows electronic, chemical and fertiliser outlets to open thrice weekly

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the two outlets were allowed to operate three days a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8am to 5pm. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 28 — The Sabah government today have agreed to allow electric and electronic stores as well as fertiliser and chemical shops to operate under the movement control order (MCO).

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the two outlets were allowed to operate three days a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8am to 5pm.

“Electric and electronic stores are allowed to operate only for the purpose of selling replacement parts, while the fertiliser and chemical stores are allowed to operate to meet local needs,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama