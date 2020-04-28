Pakatan MPs share creative measures to get aid to needy during MCO

Dr Mohd Hatta has drawn praise for introducing a barter trade system to help farmers and those in need. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — From a bartering system to purchasing food directly from suppliers, elected representatives are now having to come up with creative methods to ensure aid is delivered in a timely manner to their constituents affected by the movement control order (MCO).

Several Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives — Balik Pulau MP Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, Lumut MP Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli and Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir — took to Facebook to share their experiences in overcoming the existing setbacks, amid allegations that the distribution of food basket aid has been “politically hijacked”.

As for the creative measures, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said it was therefore evident that PH MPs were not “merely crying foul” over the distribution of food baskets in their constituencies but actively seeking solutions to resolve the ongoing issue.

“So it is not true that we are merely out there criticising and not seeking a solution. We all have our own programmes to find the necessary funding to help those in need,” she said during a Facebook Live discussion with the three MPs late last night.

In recent days, PH MPs have criticised the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for practising double standards and for allowing political affiliations to get in the way of their decision-making process in the distribution of aid during the MCO.

This has led to several parliamentary constituencies run by PH not receiving the allocated food baskets, despite it being promised to all MPs.

According to Yeoh, there are three types of food baskets being distributed in each constituency to B40 households: a RM100 worth food basket provided by the Finance Ministry (limited to 1,000 per MP); a RM50 worth food hamper provided by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma); and food baskets contributed by NGOs.

As for Akmal, he said some of the creative methods he had employed thus far include obtaining supplies such as fresh produce directly from their manufacturers or suppliers from all over the state to be distributed to the needy.

“For example, we obtained bihun (vermicelli) supplies from a supplier in Kulai and YB Wong Shu Qi (Kluang MP) also managed to connect us with several vegetable farmers in Kulai which we then transport to Johor Baru.

“During our visits, we also met up with small-time business owners who refused aid but wanted to earn an income on the side, upon which we then agreed to buy cooked food from them to be distributed to those breaking fast,” he said.

For Dr Mohd Hatta, his constituency had come up with an ingenious way to help farmers and the people by introducing a barter trade system which has since received praise from Malaysians alike.

The move involved exchanging excess seafood products from Pangkor, which is a state constituency under Lumut, with vegetables from Cameron Highlands in Pahang.

The barter trade system has thus far ensured that the needy also received fresh produce on top of other staple consumables such as rice and canned food.

Meanwhile, Bakhtiar said apart from necessities sought by those severely affected by the MCO, he has also begun including reading materials and electronic devices for schoolchildren who have had no access previously to do their homework.

Today marks Malaysia’s 42nd day under the MCO, which was enforced by the government to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, a period in which only essential services are allowed to operate.

The country is also set to enter the fourth phase of the MCO for another two weeks from tomorrow until May 12, after the third phase expires today.