Ministry seizes goods worth more than RM2m from errant Sarawak traders

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 28 — The Sarawak office of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has seized goods worth RM2.44 million so far this year from traders who committed various trade offences.

In a statement today, it said compounds amounting to RM83,650 were meted out against the errant traders following checks on 15,593 business premises in the town and rural areas.

“There were 221 cases under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act, involving seizures of goods worth RM18,839, compounds of RM49,000 and issuance of 49 profiteering notices,” it said.

It said 29 of these notices were issued during the movement control order, which has been in force since March 18.

“During the MCO from March 18 to April 28, the Sarawak office of the trade ministry recorded 31 cases with seizures valued at RM34,078 and compounds of RM13,350, while 288 complaints were received,” the statement added. — Bernama