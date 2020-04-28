Cops bust online gambling call centres in Selayang, 16 nabbed

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the suspects aged between 18 and 39 were picked up at 7.30pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GOMBAK, April 28 ― Police today raided online gambling call centres suspected to be operating at two apartments in Selayang here and apprehended 16 individuals including two women.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the suspects aged between 18 and 39 were picked up at 7.30pm.

He said 16 units of laptops and 31 units of mobile phones were also confiscated in the raids on the call centres believed be operating in the past two months.

“The suspects, all locals, were promoting online gambling to local customers. Initial investigation found the daily profit was RM350,000 and each worker was paid RM2,000 a month,” he said when met at the incident location today.

He said police are tracing the owners of the apartments as well as the individual who delivered food to the workers.

Arifai said all suspects would undergo health screening before being brought to the Subang Jaya police headquarters for further investigations under Section 4(1) ( c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act. ― Bernama