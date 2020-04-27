Screening and social distancing: MOH’s guidelines students to return home during MCO

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The Health Ministry will screen the first batch of university students leaving for their hometowns for Covid-19 and has formulated several guidelines for them to adhere to.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the students, who have been permitted to return in stages starting today, will be screened for body temperature, coughing symptoms, colds, sore throats, or breathing difficulties.

“Throughout the trip home, students are reminded to follow the following preventive rules, which include maintaining safe social distancing of at least one metre from others, frequently washing hands with soap and maintaining self-hygiene, and always wearing facemasks throughout the duration of the journey,” he said during his daily press conference.

Yesterday, Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad said students could only return if their hometowns are situated in areas classified as green zones. Those whose hometowns are within yellow or red zones must instead remain on campus.

