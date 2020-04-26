Seven in 10 positive Covid-19 cases among those who flew home came from Indonesia

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a total of 99 people, or around 71 per cent of locals who tested positive for the Covid-19 after returning from abroad were those coming back from Indonesia. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — A total of 99 people, or around 71 per cent of locals who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from abroad were those coming back from Indonesia, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said as of Friday evening, a total of 139 Malaysians had tested positive from the 12,672 who were quarantined and screened for Covid-19 after arriving home.

“From the total Covid-19 positive cases, the countries that were visited are; 99 cases from those who visited Indonesia, 14 who visited United Kingdom, 13 cases from Singapore, five from Turkey, three from Netherlands, two from the United States, and once case each from visiting Thailand, France and Bangladesh,” he said.

Indonesia reported 23 new deaths today, while the number of total Covid-19 cases went up by 275 cases to 8,882.

All returning Malaysians must undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days at designated centres across the country, enforced since April 3, in line with the ongoing movement control order.

“This shows that concentrated activities and efforts undertaken by the government to this point has shown the results we had hoped for,” he said during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri earlier announced that 215 quarantine centres are currently in operation, with 17,265 individuals still under mandatory isolation.

Ismail said, to date, 21,180 returning Malaysians have undergone their mandatory quarantine since its implementation, with 7,559 already allowed to return home.