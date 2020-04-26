Movement of students to begin with central zone, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 26 — The movement of stranded higher education students following the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) will begin tomorrow night with those who are staying on campuses in the central zone.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said they include students at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and several others.

“However, if their homes are in Covid-19 red zones or under the enhanced MCO (EMCO), they will not be allowed to return home.

“If they have relatives who live in Covid-19 green areas, they will be allowed to go and stay with their relatives until their hometowns are declared disease-free,” he said

Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Higher Education is also looking into students who are stranded in the red zone areas such as Kampung Baru.

“Maybe they will have to take the swab test to detect Covid-19 infection before we allow them to go home, but this only for students whose homes are in the green zone,” he said. — Bernana