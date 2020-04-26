MOH moots floor-by-floor screening to avoid mass gatherings at Menara City One

A family from Menara City One, believed to be Covid-19 positive, is being transferred to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for further treatment, April 4, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Public health officials, with cooperation from security services, will look into conducting floor by floor Covid-19 screening at the Menara City One to avoid crowds forming, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said officials in charge of the enhance movement control order (EMCO) there will work to tighten their implementation to ensure that strict social distancing measures are adhered to while conducting Covid-19 screening.

“I think, what is more important to us although we already have the guiding principles but the implementation. We need to relook how we can avoid such mass gatherings and practice social distancing.

“We will work closely with the police, perhaps we have to look not only the whole block but probably level by level, then screen each floor,’’ he said in his daily briefing.

On Friday, videos of Menara City One residents descending en masse and in close proximity to the ground level for testing were uploaded online.

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham said that the crowds were caused by residents of Tower B heading down when authorities asked those in Tower A to present themselves for screening.

However, in a statement released following Dr Noor Hisham’s press briefing yesterday, the residents and the management of Menara City One stated that the crowds formed for a sudden Covid-19 screening on Friday were created by authorities who demanded for them to come down all at once.

The residents and management also asserted this was the second time the authorities have created unnecessary crowds that went against official guidelines for social distancing.