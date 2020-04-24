MCO: Travel mechanism must follow ideal time to avoid congestion, say police

Policemen are seen setting up a roadblock at Jalan Perak in George Town April 14, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Individuals who are in their hometowns or away from home when the movement of control (MCO) was enforced are told to comply with the recommended time to return home, when the ruling is relaxed.

The proposal was suggested by the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) to avoid heavy traffic and congestion.

Its director Datuk Azisman Alias said, however, JSPT is waiting for Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) top management decision in providing the best mechanism on the movement.

“We also suggested that any mechanism decided, must follow the appropriate timing so that it does not clash with peak hours in order to avoid traffic congestion.

“We suggest travelling at night from 9 pm to 5 am as the best time,” he told Bernama here today.

Asked on the suggestions of those stranded at their hometowns, Azisman said: “This also include university students who wish to return home in the cities.

“I believe for students, the university committee will draw up the travel plan on the advice of police for smooth traffic.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government was considering allowing a single-trip journey for those who are stuck in their hometowns or other places before phase one of the MCO was enforced.

Two days ago, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said those who wish to travel back to major cities can apply to do so using the Gerak Malaysia application online or by going to the nearest police station from April 25 onwards. — Bernama