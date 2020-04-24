MCO: Tertiary students grateful for chance to return home

A police personnel inspects a passenger's travel documents during a roadblock in Petaling Jaya April 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — “Praise be to Allah, I can observe fasting and celebrate Hari Raya with my family,” said a student after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that university students will be given leeway to return to their hometowns soon.

Ayu Ajleea Natasha Mohd Wazir, 21, of Universiti Technology Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam, said she has been waiting for the good news since the movement control order (MCO) came into force on March 18.

“When the PM announced it yesterday, I was overwhelmed and excited because I have not been home for quite a while. My family was very excited too. I cannot wait to meet them and observe fasting and celebrate Hari Raya together,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Ayu Ajleea Natasha said although some 200 students are still staying on the campus, she feels lonely because they are mostly confined to their rooms.

“We do not always meet because everyone just stays in their own room except when it is time to collect food,” said the girl from Kuala Ketil, Kedah.

Sharing the same joy, Muhammad Amzar Mohd Shariman, 21, from UiTM Jengka said he has been longing to return to his family in Batu Gajah, Perak.

“I usually spend the first day of Ramadan with my family but the situation this time is different as I have to sahur and break fast with a roommate. I used to have food prepared by my mother but this time the food is provided by the university.

“Yesterday, when the PM announced the news, we were very relieved and happy. Finally, our prayers to return home have been answered,” he said.

Another student of UiTM Shah Alam, Valerie Dayun Sammy, said her parents in Sibu, Sarawak were very relieved with the announcement.

“My parents make daily video calls and send WhatsApp messages asking how I was doing, what I ate and so on. They are very worried because my friends including roommates have already returned to their hometowns.

“Sometimes I am all alone in my room and other times I sit with a classmate in her room. I am very thankful for the announcement. Hopefully, we can meet our family sooner rather than later,” she said.

Valerie Dayun said although her flight scheduled for March 20 had to be cancelled, she was thankful to the university’s management for taking good care of the students staying on campus.

“Initially, I was quite frustrated because I already bought a ticket to return to my hometown. But in retrospect, it was for my own good. Also, the university took good care of our well-being. Sometimes we got up to five meals a day and we also received food sponsored by outsiders,” she said.

Meanwhile, a mother, Rokiah Abdullah, 57, from Kemaman, Terengganu said she was grateful that her youngest daughter, who is staying at the hostel of a public university in Selangor, will be home soon.

“I have been praying every day for this announcement. Praise be to Allah, we can fast and celebrate Hari Raya Puasa together.

“I was very worried because most of her friends are already home,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude to the government for its effort and prayed that the process will go smoothly.

Following the prime minister’s announcement yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that students of all institutions of higher learning who are still staying on campus will be allowed to return to their homes beginning April 27. — Bernama