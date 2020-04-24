Eight EMCO zones responsible for over 600 Covid-19 cases, says Health D-G

* Armed Force and police personnel patrol the vicinity of Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, April 24 — The extended movement control order (MCO) imposed on eight areas in the country allowed health authorities to actively detect 618 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, said Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said this represented 10.9 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases, adding that he hoped the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday to extend the MCO until from April 29 to May 12 would help to further control the rate of infections.

“Throughout the third phase of the MCO, we have seen the trend of new cases under tighter control, with no drastic increase. This has definitely helped the ministry retain its capacity, be it on the field or in the hospitals, in identifying, screening, isolating and treating Covid-19 cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said during the daily press conference.

He said the extension will give health authorities more opportunities to curb the spread of Covid-19 using a targeted approach on high-risk groups.

Separately, the director-general also advised those preparing, handling and distributing food online for the fasting month of Ramadan to maintain self-hygiene and adhere to the ministry’s guidelines.

“This is to ensure the food prepared for consumers will remain safe. In 2019, there were 516 reported instances of food poisoning, involving 16,583 cases resulting from unclean and unsafe food handling.

“Of the 516 instances, 34 occurred during the month of Ramadan that year, involving 1,032 cases. Therefore, the public must always ensure food safety when purchasing or preparing for themselves or for their families,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

As of 12pm today, 88 new Covid-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5,691.

Meanwhile 121 cases have since recovered and discharged from the hospitals today, bringing the total number of recoveries and discharges to 3,663 cases, or 64.4 per cent of the total number of cases.

One death was reported today, involving a 61-year old man with a medical history of diabetes, high-blood pressure and kidney disease. The deceased had a history of travelling from Indonesia recently, and was warded in Hospital Sungai Buloh, Selangor on March 31, where he passed away early this morning.

Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has recorded approximately 2,737,154 cases, with 751,805 recoveries and 191,423 deaths.