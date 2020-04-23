Tourism Virtual Advisory Clinic set up for hard-hit industry

Tourists from China take pictures at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A tourism virtual advisory clinic (T-VAC) is being set up to give advice and recommendations to tourism industry players who are affected by Covid-19 crisis.

The effort, piloted by Tourism Productivity Nexus (TPN) and supported by Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), said that more than 30 advisory clinics have been conducted, with nearly 250 applications received within a week.

“More advisory sessions are planned, which are expected to be concluded by the first week of May. Due to the overwhelming requests from the industry players, TPN and MPC will reopen to new applications sometime in May,” said MPC in a statement here today.

The pilot project uses the online meeting platform to connect the appointed advisor with the participating company, while aiming to support as many companies as possible individually by providing consultations and advise in the areas of financial management, business operation, and industry structure.

MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Haji Abu Seman said that industries have to rise quickly to adapt to the “new normal” by leveraging technology.

“This is the time of unusual business. The situation compels us to think, plan, and execute differently. During MCO, within these few weeks, technology has proven to affect performance, communication, and collaboration positively. Businesses, especially the SME players must adapt and leverage on technology in restarting their operations,” he said.

Tourism is among the hardest hit industries by Covid-19.

TPN Champion and Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) Uzaidi Udanis said that they have been using meeting platforms to connect with each other to share strategies, plans, and insights on how to regrow the industry.

The Malaysia Tourism Council (MTC) president also said that engagements with the industry players especially the micro, small and medium companies showed that the problem lies in the foundation of a business operation, financial management, and marketing and promotion.”

He called for more organisations, government or non-government, to connect with the stakeholders on the ground directly as this is how businesses are built and rebuilt.

Virtual advisory clinics will be expanded to other industries upon the completion of this pilot project.