New Covid-19 cases creep up again but still below full recoveries

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Health director-general reported 71 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients today, after days of promising drops in fresh infections.

According to Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, 90 more former Covid-19 patients have fully recovered and been discharged as of noon today.

“As seen from the recent trend, the number of cases discharged today continued to outpace new infections reported,” he said.

He also reported two more Covid-19 deaths, however, including one medical worker.

