MIER: MCO extension will cause 2pc GDP growth contraction, delay in lifting will deepen recession

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) cautioned policymakers today about the huge cost that the movement control order (MCO) has had on the economy, warning of a deepening recession should restrictions be extended.

An extension of the MCO after the third phase would cause a 2 per cent contraction in GDP growth, the think tank said in its 2020-21 economic outlook, as the restrictions enforced since March 18 now enter the sixth week. The third phase is scheduled to end April 28.

“It is known that the longer the containment policy (lockdown) is maintained by the Malaysian government beyond April 28, the deeper will be the recession in 2020,” it said in statement.

“We had previously estimated that any extension of MCO by two weeks from April 14 could lead to economic contraction by 2 percent of GDP growth.”

