Johor official: Malaysians coming back from Singapore daily still manageable

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, April 23 — The Johor government assured the public that the daily entry of Malaysians returning from Singapore and other countries was still at a manageable level.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said as of yesterday, a total of 825 individuals entered the state.

“Of these, 822 individuals were placed in the quarantine centres in Johor, while three others underwent home quarantine procedures.

“There is no sudden influx of Malaysians returning via Johor and statistics show that not more than 1,000 individuals entered the state in a day since April 8,” said Vidyananthan in a statement issued here today.

He was responding to the sudden spike in Singapore’s Covid-19 positive cases that has breached the 1000 mark daily.

Vidyananthan said as of yesterday, Singapore recorded a total of 1,016 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the total number of positive cumulative cases in the island republic to 10,141.

He said the figure is the highest number of increases recorded to date.

“The state government takes this matter seriously and will continue to ensure that Malaysian entry procedures from Singapore will continue to be monitored through a stringent screening process by Ministry of Health (MOH) officials and the Johor Immigration Department,” said Vidyananthan.

On the southern state’s movement control order’s (MCO) compliance levels, Vidyananthan explained that it was at a satisfactory level.

He said the overall average percentage of compliance with the MCO throughout Johor is maintained at 97 per cent.

“Looking at this percentage trend, it shows that the people are adhering to the MCO that was enforced by the government.

“As such, I hope that the level of community compliance will continue until we fully control the spread of the pandemic,” said Vidyananthan.