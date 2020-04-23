Islamic tourism to generate higher returns, says minister

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) would continue to implement various initiatives in exploring opportunities in the Islamic tourism market segment. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The government is positive that Islamic Tourism can generate higher returns for the country’s tourism industry, and establish Malaysia as the main Islamic tourism destination post-Covid-19.

Realising its potential, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) would continue to implement various initiatives in exploring opportunities in the Islamic tourism market segment.

“Based on the RM16.72 billion generated by this segment last year, I am confident that the country’s Islamic tourism sector can bounce back higher after Covid-19.

“This is after taking into account the recognition received by Malaysia as the first place in the Global Muslim Travel Index Report and as a Muslim Women-Friendly destination in the Muslim Women in Travel report by MasterCard and CrescentRating last year,” she said in a statement here, today.

According to Nancy, ITC is planning several users and trading programmes, to be executed after the outbreak, including programmes involving Muslim-friendly tourism products, halal hub and Islamic tourism brand confidence.

She said all arranged programmes would be able to trigger not only interest but also public and industry players confidence or understanding towards the uniqueness of the country’s Islamic tourism products and its big potential.

Nancy said the ministry will also improve ITC scope and function, to be more effective and holistic.

“This is to ensure the Islamic tourism industry would continue to strengthen, to produce a significant impact on the country’s socio-economy,” she said. — Bernama