Transport minister says steps needed to ensure Malaysian aviation sector remains viable

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said it is necessary to ensure the country’s flight sector that has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic remains firm and competitive.

He said this requires in-depth discussion on what steps need to be taken to ensure this remains the case.

“This is among the questions which will certainly influence various industries and parties. It will definitely require holistic negotiation involving all other stakeholders,” Wee said in a Facebook post.

Earlier today Khazanah Nasional managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan paid a visit to the minister at his office, where among the subjects discussed was the topic of the pandemic’s effect on Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, as well as steps to resolve the future once the ongoing Movement Control Order ends next Tuesday (April 28).

The pandemic has also heavily affected other airlines, including low-cost carrier AirAsia Group, which recently announced it would cut staff salaries to preserve jobs.

Despite suggestions for AirAsia and MAB to merge, since the former controls an estimated 50 per cent of the market while MAB owns an estimated 30 per cent, aviation experts have concluded this would be an unlikely option.