Nearly 800 positive Covid-19 cases after six EMCOs in 10 areas, Health D-G says

A general view near the Pasar borong Selayang during the enhanced movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The government has enforced the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in six areas out of the 10 high-risk localities, the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said the enforcement began on March 27, to allow MOH personnel to conduct the targeted approach activity, such as conducting census, door-to-door Active Case Detection (ACD), sample taking, necessary disinfection activities as well as health promotion.

“The government has ordered for six EMCO in phases, involving 10 localities, that is; Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid, areas around Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid, Kampung Sungai Lui, areas around Kampung Sungai Lui, Menara Plaza City One, Malayan Mansion, Selangor Mansion, Masjid India and its surrounding areas.

“Latest are in Pusat Bandar Utara, Kuala Lumpur and the areas around the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market.

“As a result of the EMCO enforcement, 13,277 Covid-19 detection test samples were taken, whereby 796 cases were identified to be positive for Covid-19,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He added that there has been five Covid-19 related deaths from the aforementioned areas, that is Case 1,114, Case 2,627, Case 1,649 and Case 1,251 from Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid and its surrounding areas, as well as Case 1,906 from Menara Plaza City One.

Earlier today, the government announced its sixth EMCO at Pusat Bandar Utara in Kuala Lumpur and the areas surrounding the Selayang Wholesale Market otherwise known as the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has decided to impose the EMCO in these areas following the advice of the Health Ministry, with this two-week order to take effect from today until May 3.

The eight parcels in Kuala Lumpur that will be under the EMCO are as follows: Parcel A (Jalan 6/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel B (Jalan 6/3A and 9/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel C (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel D (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel E1 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E2 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E3 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B), Parcel F (Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar).

The government had previously imposed five EMCOs, with the first imposed in Simpang Renggam in Johor, the second imposed in Sungai Lui in Selangor, and with the rest imposed in Kuala Lumpur.

Four of the EMCO were extended to April 28, while the EMCO was lifted for all seven affected villages in Sungai Lui except for a tahfiz school and a resident which will be on an extended EMCO until April 28.

The EMCOs, which involves the closure of all entry and exit points, have so far resulted in more Covid-19 cases being found in the affected areas.