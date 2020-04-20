Health D-G: Latest EMCO due to death of Myanmar national, 28 new Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 20, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — The death of a 36-year-old Myanmar man, who was admitted to Selayang Hospital on April 17, has led the authorities to focus on and implement mass screening at the latest enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kuala Lumpur.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said until today, 2,064 individuals were screened and 28 individuals were found positive including the deceased, who fell ill on Friday.

“Because of that we need to focus on the location as well as the target group and the target high risk group is in Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market and we have taken action to enhance the MCO in the area,” he said in his daily briefing.

The Myanmar man was noted as the 88th out of the total 89 Covid-19 related deaths in Malaysia.

A general view near the Pasar Borong Selayang during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

The government today announced its sixth EMCO at Pusat Bandar Utara in Kuala Lumpur and the areas surrounding the Selayang wholesale market, otherwise known as the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has decided to impose the EMCO in these areas following the advice of the Health Ministry, with this two-week order to take effect from today until May 3.

The eight parcels in Kuala Lumpur that will be under the EMCO are as follows: Parcel A (Jalan 6/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel B (Jalan 6/3A and 9/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel C (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel D (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel E1 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E2 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E3 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B), Parcel F (Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar).

Most of the affected people under the zone are foreign workers, mostly from Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia who work near the market.