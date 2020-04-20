FGV supports EMCO in Felda Sahabat following positive Covid-19 cases

FGV said it is fully committed to supporting Sabah's efforts by adhering to ‘radical and robust guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures’ at all its estates and mills to ensure risks to the safety and health of all employees are minimised. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) supports the Sabah state government’s efforts to contain the pandemic and to enforce of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on Wilayah Sahabat, Lahad Datu following positive Covid-19 cases in the area.

The company referred to a media statement issued by the Lahad Datu's OCPD two days ago that the police was enforcing (EMCO) on Wilayah Sahabat.

In a statement today, FGV said it is fully committed to supporting Sabah's efforts by adhering to “radical and robust guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures” at all its estates and mills to ensure risks to the safety and health of all employees are minimised.

“FGV wishes to confirm that none of our employees in Wilayah Sahabat, Lahad Datu has tested positive for the Covid-19.

“We also reaffirmed that the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees and workers are our utmost priority and will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

Since the outbreak, the company said it had established a Covid-19 Task Force Committee and implemented a number of preventive measures across all of its operations.

Amidst the latest announcement of Lahad Datu district as red zone area, FGV said it has taken several proactive measures in Wilayah Sahabat in line with guidelines laid out by the Health Ministry.

“All movements within FGV’s Wilayah Sahabat operations are strictly controlled and monitored.

“FGV is working closely with RMP (Royal Malaysian Police) and has utilised the company’s Auxiliary Police teams to ensure strict compliance with the state government’s movement control order,” it said.

The company noted that FGV Sahabat region has a total area of 115,432 hectares of plantation, comprising seven mills and 48 estates. The group had voluntarily ceased the operations of five mills in the area.

At two of the five mills, four employees are quarantined as persons under investigation (PUI) while the other three mills have been closed as a precautionary measure due to their proximity to the affected Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) operations, it said.

FGV is giving full cooperation to the Health Ministry and has immediately advised its employees and their family members to undergo tests if they had been in close contact with any positive Covid-19 patients in the past 14 days particularly in Wilayah Sahabat, it added. ― Bernama