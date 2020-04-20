Batu MP called by cops, aide says for allegedly violating MCO at Selayang market while on duty

Batu MP P. Prabakaran said today he has been called in by Sentul police for questioning, with his aide explaining it was for allegedly violating the movement control order. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Batu MP P. Prabakaran said today he has been called in by Sentul police for questioning, with his aide explaining it was for allegedly violating the movement control order (MCO).

On his Facebook page, Prabakaran said he was on his way to the Sentul district police headquarters (IPD) this afternoon.

“Not sure if this is an arrest,” he wrote.

However, his aide Arvind Raj said Prabakaran was detained at the Selayang wholesale market, when he went to check on the surrounding areas which fall under his parliamentary constituency, to assess the welfare of the people there.

A general view near the Pasar borong Selayang during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

This comes as Putrajaya announced its sixth enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Pusat Bandar Utara in Kuala Lumpur and the areas surrounding the Selayang wholesale market otherwise known as the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market.

