Police: 70pc drop in road accidents during MCO

Army and police personnel conducting roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The number of road accidents has dropped by almost 70 per cent nationwide since the implementation of the first and second phase of the movement control order (MCO) which came into force March 18.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias said police recorded 10,382 accidents from March 18 to April 14 and of the total, 130 of them involved 145 deaths.

“An average of 370 accidents were recorded daily during the first and second phase of the MCO. The trend shows a decline of almost 70 per cent.

“Prior to the MCO, police recorded 1,500 cases daily with 16 to 17 deaths. With the enforcement of MCO, the current trend of fatalities dropped between four and five cases daily,” he said in a special press conference here today.

Azisman said motorcyclists comprised 80 per cent of the total fatal accident cases.

On police preparations for the upcoming Ramadan, he said they were in the midst of finalising enforcement plans, adding that however, it would be dependent on further government announcements and policies on the MCO.

“For us, fewer vehicles on the road, the better and when the government announced the cancellation of the Ramadan bazaar, it was a good move.

“Otherwise, we would not be able to break the Covid-19 chain as well as reduce traffic congestion,” he added. — Bernama