MCO enforcement in Felda Sahabat enhanced, say police

LAHAD DATU, April 19 — Police are enhancing the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Felda Sahabat, Tungku near here following the detection of 11 Covid-19 positive cases in the area so far.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said following the instruction from the District Disaster Management Committee, no public movement is allowed in the area.

This directive is enforced until all residents in the Felda settlement are tested and disinfection exercise is completed, he said in a statement.

In line with the directive, all plantation and mills activities in the area will be suspended while the operations of supermarkets, eateries and public markets will be restricted, he added.

In this regard, he advised the Felda Sahabat community to cooperate and remain in their homes throughout the MCO period.

Nasri also denied a viral message which claimed that the Felda settlement would be declared as a “total lockdown” area.

“The police are just enhancing the MCO enforcement in the area,” he said. — Bernama