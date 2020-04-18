Sabah Marine Police seize alcohol worth over RM7.4m

Sabah Marine Police nabbed two local men and seized alcoholic beverages worth over RM7.4 million. — Bernama pic

BEAUFORT, April 18 ― Sabah Marine Police have arrested two local men and seized alcoholic beverages worth over RM7.4 million, believed to be smuggled in, at Pekan Menumbok on Thursday night.

Sabah deputy police commissioner Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the two men, aged 33 and 40, were arrested at 8.15pm.

Police also confiscated two lorries used to ferry the smuggled beer, he told a news conference here yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. ― Bernama