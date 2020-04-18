Police report lodged over Facebook post slandering Penang CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s political secretary Teh Lai Heng said that the user uploaded the alleged defamatory post on Facebook on April 17 around 7.45pm. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 18 ― A police report has been lodged against a Facebook user for allegedly slandering Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Speaking to reporters after lodging the police report at the Jalan Patani police station here today, Chow’s political secretary Teh Lai Heng said that the user uploaded the alleged defamatory post on April 17 around 7.45pm.

Teh said the post alluded to separation of powers between the federal government and the states and urged the police to investigate the matter without delay. ― Bernama