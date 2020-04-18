Pahang CCID chief lodges report over photograph misused by Macau Scam syndicate ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, April 18 — Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof today confirmed that he has lodged a police report after his photograph was misused by a Macau Scam syndicate to deceive their victims.

He said the report was lodged at the Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) on Tuesday, after an officer realised that his photograph had been used as the WhatsApp profile picture of a telephone number connected to fraudulent commercial activities.

So far, three police reports regarding Macau Scam linked to his photograph have been lodged in Selangor and Sarawak.

“The syndicate is believed to have use the photograph to convince their victims that they were involved in a case under police investigation before demanding for payments to supposedly settle the matter,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir urged the public to be wary when they receive WhatsApp messages from syndicates using his picture and advised them to either ignore the messages or lodge a police report. — Bernama