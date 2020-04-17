Retired teacher loses over RM700,000 in Macau scam

Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the 77-year old woman, who only realised recently that she had been cheated, lodged a report at Sungai Senam police station last Monday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, April 17 — A retired teacher here claims to have lost RM740,000 of her savings after being cheated by a Macau scam syndicate last month.

Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the 77-year old woman, who only realised recently that she had been cheated, lodged a report at Sungai Senam police station last Monday.

He said the woman, who is from the city, became a victim of the syndicate after receiving a phone call early last month in which the caller alleged that she had a RM1,500 outstanding bill.

“Initially denying the claim, she was then put through to another individual impersonating a police officer who in turn ordered the victim to transfer all of her money to avoid legal action.

“Investigation is undergoing to detect which bank account the victim had transferred her money into because at this point of time she can’t seem to recall,” he said.

Hasbullah said the case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama