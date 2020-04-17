Prihatin: Govt has distributed more than RM4.8b to B40 group, says MOF

A live broadcast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the special Covid-19 stimulus package is seen on a television in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The government has distributed the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid to 6.5 million recipients in the B40 low income group, involving a payment of more than RM4.8 billion, to-date.

However, a small number of approved B40 recipients have yet to receive their BPN payments as they do not have a bank account or the payment have not been credited into their account, according to a statement by the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

As such, the MOF said the recipients can get their cash payments via Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches from April 17 until December 31, 2020.

Recipients are advised to bring their identity cards and comply with social distancing as well as health and safety instructions from the police and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) forces on duty.

BPN is one of the government aids under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) to alleviate the financial burden of the B40 and the M40 community, especially with the extension of the movement control order. — Bernama