Food delivery rider detained for assaulting cop

Policemen along with Army and Rela personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A food delivery rider was detained today for assaulting a policeman on duty and also for disobeying the movement control order (MCO) in an incident in Pandan Cahaya, Ampang near here today.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said in the 10 am incident, the 28-year-old delivery man had verbally abused the policeman when he was stopped.

“He then proceeded to hit the policeman,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspect was brought to the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters and will be remanded tomorrow.

A video clip that went viral on social media today showed a man hitting a policeman after he failed to cooperate while being questioned. — Bernama