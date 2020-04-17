Air Selangor: 52pc affected accounts have received supply

Air Selangor expected the account recovery rate to reach 65 per cent by 12 midnight tonight and 100 per cent by midnight tomorrow. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — About 52 per cent of consumers’ accounts which experienced unscheduled water supply disruption, that occurred in seven localities following the pollution of raw water in Sungai Selangor, have received full water supply.

Water Selangor Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement, said that based on monitorings until 6pm, 834 areas had started to receive water supply while another 458 were still in the process of recovery.

“The accounts of users who have fully received water supply include Hulu Selangor with 100 per cent account recovery; Kuala Selangor (99.3 per cent); Kuala Lumpur (95.8 per cent); Gombak (77.6 per cent); Petaling (46.9 per cent); Klang/Shah Alam (29.2 per cent) and Kuala Langat (five per cent), “the statement said.

Air Selangor also expected the account recovery rate to reach 65 per cent by 12 midnight tonight and was expected to reach 100 per cent by midnight tomorrow.

Before the water recovered fully, emergency water assistance through tankers to affected areas was being actively pursued by Selangor Water officials.

— Bernama