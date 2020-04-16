MCO: 11 held at two wild parties in Johor

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the police arrested 11 people at what is believed to have been wild parties at two apartments in Johor Baru today.. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 16 — The police arrested 11 people, six of them women, at what is believed to have been wild parties at two apartments in this city early today.

Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said all of them, aged between 17 and 28, were detained at 12.15am by personnel from the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

A drug suspected to be ketamine, weighing 20.40 grams, was seized from seven of them — three men and four women, he said in a statement.

Ayob Khan said urine tests for drugs turned out positive for 10 of them while two men and three women had previous records related to drugs.

None of them were occupants of the apartments and failed to provide a valid reason for gathering there, he said, adding that they will remanded until tomorrow for investigation also for violation of the movement control order (MCO).

Ayob Khan advised the people to abide by the MCO and stay at home and not organise any gathering or they will have to face severe action. — Bernama