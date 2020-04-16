Health D-G: Senior citizens face highest risk of Covid-19, family members must take charge to prevent fatalities

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH , Putrajaya April 16, 2020. Dr Noor Hisham said chances of recovery for the high-risk group is higher if they sought early treatment. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today advised children or caretakers of senior citizens to take charge of the latter’s wellbeing as Covid-19 fatality rates involving those aged above 60 are at 62.6 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham said they are the most affected group because of their age, and statistics showed 80.7 per cent fatality from the age group who suffered from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, kidney disease, and heart disease.

“This is a global issue faced by every country. Statistics show that there are two age groups in the society that test highest with Covid-19 positive, those aged 20 to 24 and 56 to 59.

“This is based on the statistic reflected in the chart by age. However, when total positive Covid-19 cases are compared with all populations of each age group, it clearly shows that for a population of 100,000, the highest positive cases in Malaysia are aged 55 to 59 and 60 to 64,” he explained.

In his daily Covid-19 press briefing this evening, Dr Noor Hisham went on to advise that the chances of recovery for the high-risk group is higher if they sought early treatment.

“It is very important to seek early treatment even though they face mild symptoms such as cough, flu, fever or sore throat.

“It is the responsibility of the family members, especially children or caretakers who stay with them to ensure they get immediate treatment and follow up diligently with their chronic illness doctor’s appointment, provide them with sufficient daily essential and help by ensuring their hygiene is taken care of,” he said.

Today the number of infections rose again with 110 new cases reported. Just yesterday, new cases fell to a low of 85, reaching levels not seen since March 14 and before the country was put under a movement control order.

The total positive cases were now 5,182. He also reported one new death today bringing the toll death to 84. The latest death was a 66-years-old Malaysian who had heart problems and high blood pressure.

On a positive note, however, he also said 119 more patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 2,766 people.