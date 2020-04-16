Covid-19: Sabah to come up with second economic stimulus package

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin said the main objective of the second package was to boost the confidence of investors and the business community in the economic growth of the state once the MCO is lifted. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 16 — The Sabah Government is preparing an Economic Stimulus Package to boost growth and strengthen the state economy following the Covid-19 outbreak, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

He said the main objective of the second package was to boost the confidence of investors and the business community in the economic growth of the state once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted.

“The government must help the investors and business community not just to recover but also to ensure development and continuity of their businesses,” he said at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Term of the Sabah State Assembly Sitting here today.

He said the state government was very concerned about and understand the plight of the people and the business activities which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Juhar said the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre will be responsible for making key decisions on behalf of the state government, coordination of aid and action, as well as organising information and current status of Covid-19 in Sabah.

He said the state government recently launched the Sabah Covid-19 Aid Package, “Sabah, We Care” amounting to RM670 million which is inclusive and covers aid to various categories of people who are affected, frontliners, small and medium-scale entrepreneurs and petty traders.

“I want to express my appreciation to the state government which have taken appropriate and quick action by setting up the ‘Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre’ to curb the spread of the pandemic,” he said. — Bernama