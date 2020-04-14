With just 19 days left in jumpsuit supply, Health D-G urges prudence in PPE use

Health workers in protective suits are seen at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Petaling Jaya March 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 14 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia only has 19 days’ supply left of some items that form the complete personal protective equipment (PPE) used by medical frontliners.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry only has enough medical jumpsuits to last that period while the supply of other items was still acceptable.

He said the usage of PPEs has risen 10-fold since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hit Malaysia and it was critical to ensure a steady supply so that efforts to contain the pandemic are not disrupted.

He said there was still a lack of care in the use of the limited PPE, including the unnecessary use of the full suit where a surgical mask and foot covers may suffice.

“The global stocks for PPE, which is an essential item for frontliners, is reducing. We need to find ways of sourcing more stocks so we can stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr Noor Hisham during his daily Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya today.

MORE TO COME