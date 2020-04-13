Malaysian man arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew order in Thailand found dead while in police custody

A Thai police officer wearing a protective face mask is seen at a checkpoint in Bangkok April 3, 2020. Thai police said the 41-year-old Malaysian from Kuala Lumpur was arrested on Saturday for flouting the curfew order and causing damage to property as well as creating chaos. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 13 — A Malaysian man was found dead while in police custody in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok, yesterday.

Investigation officer of Bangkaew Police, Bang Phli District of Samut Prakan, Pol Maj Thanthit Danrasi said the 41-year-old from Kuala Lumpur was arrested on Saturday for flouting the curfew order and causing damage to property as well as creating chaos.

“The drunken man has been creating chaos before police arrested him. He was brought to the police station and put in a cell alone as he was drunk.

“However, a police officer who went to deliver food to him yesterday found him dead in the cell.

“CCTV footage showed nothing amiss,” he told Bernama when contacted, adding that the incident would be investigated.

Thanthit said the body was brought to Bang Phli Hospital for post-mortem as well as post-humous Covid-19 test.

He also said the man who worked in a plastic beads factory on the outskirts of Bangkok was married to a Thai woman and they had two children. — Bernama