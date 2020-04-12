MCO: Universiti Sains Malaysia urges students to remain on campus

Police and armed forces personnel join forces at the roadblocks to implement the movement control order at Jalan Tambun Ipoh April 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GEORGE TOWN, April 12 — Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) has asked all students to comply with the existing rules and regulations to remain on campus while those in the villages will not be allowed to return to campus throughout the movement control order.

Deputy vice-chancellor (Student Development Affairs & Alumni) Professor Dr Aldrin Abdullah in a statement today said this was in compliance with the Health Ministry’s recommendation that students on campus not be sent home to their respective villages during this time.

“USM asks all students to comply with the existing rules and regulations to remain on campus while those in the villages will not be allowed to return to campus,” he said.

He said if there was an official announcement by the authorities that students could leave campus during the MCO or after it was abolished, USM would still encourage students to stay on campus, especially those who were having difficulties with the online learning approach.

Aldrin said if there were students wanting to return to their hometowns, USM would not provide any special bus service to send them home and would not bear any transport costs for those returning home on their own.

He said it was necessary for the existing regulations to be complied with in the interest of the public and the country by supporting the efforts of the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Higher Education and the National Security Council to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama