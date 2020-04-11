Putrajaya says will hear the public on allowing barbers to reopen during MCO

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Putrajaya said today it will deliberate on its decision to allow barbers to apply for permits operate during the movement control order (MCO), based on public feedback.

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) will review and refine its decision, amid concerns that this would lead to further spread of Covid-19 among the population.

“Miti will study all views by the public Miti will refine the matter,” he said in his daily briefing.

Yesterday, Miti released a new list of industries allowed to operate after earlier announcing that the MCO’s extension, including barbers and hairdressers limited to haircuts.

The state governments of Melaka and Negri Sembilan have since opposed the move, and requested a review to the standard operating procedure.

Others who opposed the move reportedly included the Selangor and Federal Territories Indian Hairstylists Association, and PKR’s Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.