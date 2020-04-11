Marine Police Force nab two locals for smuggling in illegals in Johor

Handcuffed suspects are seen at the Petaling Jaya Court Complex October 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, April 11 — Two Malaysians were detained for smuggling in five Indonesian illegals at the Tanjung Pengelih beach near Kota Tinggi, 34km from here.

State police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the detention of the duo, aged 32 and 45 years, at about 3 am on Wednesday (April 8) with the illegals, a man and four women, aged 24 to 41 years, was the first of such cases after the movement control order came into force on March 18.

‘’They were nabbed in an operation by the Region 2 Marine Police Force (PPM). The five illegals each paid the local men RM800 to RM1,000 to enter the country,’’ he told reporters here today.

He said police also seized two boats, two 40 horsepower outboard engines, cellphones and two drums containing petrol.

The two locals had been active in smuggling activities since December and the case was investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007 and Section 6 (1) of the Immigration 1959/63, he added. — Bernama