FGV lauds move to allow palm oil supply chain in Sabah’s six states to operate during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 ― FGV Holdings Bhd has joined Sime Darby Plantation and other industry players in thanking Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and the Sabah state government permitting the palm oil supply chain in Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Semporna, Kunak and Kalabakan to resume operations with specific conditions.

FGV welcomed the much-deliberated decision by the state government, which was made in time with the extended movement control order (MCO).

“This decision is definitely a relief for the palm oil industry and its related supply chain businesses, including the community in Felda Sahabat and Felda Umas,” it said in a statement.

FGV said the company remained committed to adhering to all standard operating procedures and guidelines in all of its estates and mills and continued to work closely with all stakeholders, especially the state health department.

The six districts in Sabah account for 75 per cent of the state's crude palm oil (CPO) production. ― Benama