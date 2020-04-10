Covid-19 does not discriminate between upper or lower class, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stressed that social class or position could not guarantee that people would be safe from Covid-19. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 10 — The current Covid-19 outbreak does not discriminate between social classes, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to those who were rude and refused to cooperate with medical staff involved in handling the pandemic.

He stressed that social class or position could not guarantee that they would be safe from the virus.

“I hope those of higher position should be more civilised than other people and would cooperate with the frontliners.

“Because, as I said, high social class does not guarantee that they would be safe from Covid-19,” he said after the Special Ministerial Committee on MCO meeting, today.

He said that when asked about the frustrations voiced by frontliners in the social media regarding having to put up with the group they categorised as “having just descended from the heavens” or “turun dari kayangan” which were those who had just arrived from overseas.

Several posts on various social media platforms claimed that the elites had mostly refused to undergo compulsory quarantine and some had even used abusive words against medical staff during their medical examinations. — Bernama