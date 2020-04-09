RM200m allocated to assist Covid-19-hit micro-enterprises, says Wan Junaidi

Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jafaar said a sum of RM200 million will be channelled under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package to assist Covid-19-hit micro-enterprises. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A sum of RM200 million will be channelled under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) (Additional Measures) to assist Covid-19-hit micro-enterprises, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said.

He said the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) has set up the Micro Sector Business Recovery Financing Scheme (CBRM) to disburse the fund for the benefit of 33,000 micro-entrepreneurs, with a maximum funding of RM10,000.

“The CBRM is an injection of a revolving fund for micro-entrepreneurs to help them recover and restart businesses affected by the pandemic. They do not have to pay any charges.

“The scheme is open to all business sectors with a maximum repayment period of up to three years and the entrepreneurs will also enjoy a six-month moratorium repayment period. Entrepreneurs who are blacklisted can also be considered for the fund (on a case-by-case basis),” he said.

Wan Junaidi hoped the CBRM would help ease the burden of micro-entrepreneurs and boost the country’s economic activity.

Entrepreneurs can apply for the fund by filling up a google form at https://tinyurl.com/PermohonanCBRM and for more information, visit www.tekun.gov.my. — Bernama