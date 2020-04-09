Chief secretary to govt: Senior officers in civil service to channel part of allowance to Covid-19 fund

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) is pictured with Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali at Putra Perdana March 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 9 — Officers in the Top Management Group of the Public Service have agreed to contribute to the Covid-19 Fund through deduction of Fixed Entertainment Allowance (ITK) for key posts in the public sector (JUSA).

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, in a statement issued here today, said the decision was made at a meeting with the secretaries general and chief of service last Tuesday (April 7).

“The rate of the ITK deduction for Premier Grade/Special Grade B and C is five per cent and 10 per cent for Premier Grade/Special Grade A and above,” he said.

However, he said, the ITK deduction is exempted for those on duty as frontliners who received special allowance under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

“All savings from the ITK deduction will be channeled to the Covid-19 Fund,” he said, adding that the initiative reflected the sense of responsibility of the civil servants and show of support to the country in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama