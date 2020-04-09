49 senior police officers on transfer, effective May 18

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) deputy director (integrity) Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid is among 49 senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise effective May 18. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) deputy director (integrity) Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid is among 49 senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise effective May 18.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) corporate communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement today announced that Allaudeen will assume his new post as deputy director (standard compliance) of Bukit Aman JIPS.

Among other transfers is that of Bukit Aman Special Branch (E7) assistant director SAC Datuk Md Zainal Rahmat, who is appointed as Bukit Aman Special Branch (E6) principal assistant director, with the rank of acting DCP.

Bukit Aman Special Branch (E8) assistant director SAC Normah Ishak is made principal assistant director of the E8 with the rank of acting DCP.

Kajang District Police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff is appointed as Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat International Relations chief and his post will be filled by Ampang Jaya District Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Zaid Hassan with the rank of acting ACP.

Seberang Perai Selatan District Police chief Supt Shafee Abd Samad is appointed as Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief with the rank of acting ACP.

Asmawati said Kota Samarahan District Police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern will fill the Seberang Perai Selatan District Police chief’s post with the rank of acting Supt.

Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department’s Finance / General Policing Division principal assistant director (general policing) Supt Mohd Fadzil Ali is made Putrajaya District Police chief with the rank of acting ACP.

Seremban District Police Headquarters Management Division chief DSP Maslan Udin is made Jelebu District Police chief. — Bernama