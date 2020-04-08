Bukit Aman confirms receiving memo about cyber threats, prohibiting use of Zoom

The federal police at Bukit Aman today confirmed that they received a government-wide internal memo, warning against the increase of cyber threats. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The federal police at Bukit Aman today confirmed that they received a government-wide internal memo, warning against the increase of cyber threats.

The memo, issued by the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) and the National Cyber Coordination and Command Centre (NC4), also warned against the used of Zoom, a video communications application.

The cybersecurity agencies warned that the free video call app has security vulnerabilities that will allow attackers to access your private conversations.

In a press conference today, Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani confirmed that they have received the memo but assured that federal police are well aware of the threats and also does not utilise Zoom in its operations.

“Zoom is mostly a personal application, PDRM does not use Zoom for video conference,” he said.

Acryl Sani also took the opportunity to warn the public against fraudsters claiming to represent government agencies or statutory bodies, especially throughout the movement control order (MCO)

“I would like to remind the people again that no government agency would call you over the phone and ask for your personal details such as your IC, your password or any of the sort. So please be careful,” he said.