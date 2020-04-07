No need yet for EMCO in Sarawak, state govt says

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, April 7 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) may impose enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in certain areas in Kuching should the situation demand it, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahmah Hamzah said today.

However, he said the stage has not come yet for the EMCO to be imposed as the Covid-19 situation in Kuching and other parts of Sarawak is well under control.

“As you can see, the situation is stabilised with a number of businesses like vehicle repair shops, hardware shops, sago processing factories and so on now allowed to operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 7pm,” he said in his daily media briefing on the latest development on Covid-19 in Sarawak.

Karim, who deputised for SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who is undergoing a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for Covid-19 observation and supervision, expressed confidence that EMCO would not be imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“If EMCO is imposed in any area, those who live in that area will not be allowed to come out from their homes and nobody is allowed to visit them either,” he said.

Karim said Sarawak today registered 15 positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number to 288 since the first case was reported on March 13.

He added 14 of the 15 new positive cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital and one at the Miri Hospital.

He said 92 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were also registered today, bringing the overall number to 1,797 cases to date.

He added out of that number, 1,409 have tested negative while 100 others are awaiting laboratory test results.

Karim said 41 of the new PUI cases are from Kuching district, Betong (14), Serian (13), Miri (11), Serian (5), Bintulu (5) and on each from Asajaya, Saratok and Tebedu.