Allianz Malaysia confirms Zakri Khir resignation from Socso chair

Allianz Malaysia Berhad Chief Executive Officer Zakri Khir. — Picture courtesy of Allianz Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Allianz Malaysia Bhd has confirmed news reports that Zakri Khir has resigned from his post as the chairman of the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

In a statement today, Allianz Malaysia said Zakri, who is also the chief executive officer of the company as well as Allianz General Insurance Company (M) Bhd, tendered his resignation to the Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan this morning, with the resignation taking immediate effect.

Zakri was appointed by the Council of Eminent Persons to helm Socso on October 8, 2018 due to his 30-year experience in the insurance industry.

“I looked at it as a national service for the country. But with any new government, there will come changes and I am of the opinion that my services are no longer required.

“I have done my best and am grateful for all the support received and that I was given the privilege to serve the government for the last 16 months,” he said.

Online news portal Focus Malaysia reported today that Zakri had tendered his resignation as Sosco chairman, and that Sabak Bernam Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was picked as Zakri’s successor. — Bernama