Prihatin Plus eliminates interest for SME loans, adds another microcredit outlet

People watching and listening to the prime minister’s live telecast in Kuala Lumpur on April 06, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today that loans for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the previous Prihatin stimulus package will be interest-free.

In his announcement of an expanded Prihatin Plus package today, Muhyiddin also said that the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) will also offer RM200 million in micro loans on top of the RM500 million already available through Bank Simpanan Nasional.

The prime minister said he received feedback from businesses about the previous measures, and has responded by eliminating the two per cent loan previously imposed on such loans.

“In addition to alleviating the financial burden of SMEs, the government will also take several initiatives to facilitate SMEs to fully benefit from all the announced benefits. Among the improvements to be implemented are:

“First, to abolish the two per cent interest rate to 0 per cent for the RM500 million Micro Credit Scheme under Bank Simpanan Nasional.

“The microloan scheme for micro-companies is also extended to Tekun Nasional with a maximum loan limit of RM10,000 per company at a 0 per cent interests rate. For this purpose, a fund of RM200 million was allocated,” he said.

