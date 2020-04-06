Penang appeals to Putrajaya for heightened border control

The police, army and Rela personnel join forces to man road blocks in George Town March 31, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 6 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has appealed to the Home Ministry to control the borders of entry into Penang so that the state could effectively contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Penang lawmaker said Sarawak and Sabah have already implemented this move.

“I hope the Home Ministry will implement this control at all borders for Penang too,” he said during his daily message on Facebook live.

He also hoped the health minister will increase the number of Covid-19 tests and ease the procedures for patients to get tested.

“If the need arises, Penang is ready to assist the Health Ministry in this initiative,” he said.

“We want to see all Covid-19 positive cases to emerge during this period.”

He also called on the International Trade and Industry Ministry and Human Resources Ministry to enforce an Environment, Health and Safety protocol for all industries so that those allowed to operate will adhere by these safety and health guidelines without exemption.

“There must be a clear guideline for all essential industries and its supporting industries and this must be made public,” he said.

Chow said he will forward these proposals during the upcoming National Security Council’s meeting on Covid-19.

In the past 20 days, Chow said Penang has taken steps based on three main strategies to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

“First, we strictly enforce the MCO and conducted disinfection works,” he said.

Secondly, he said the public is kept informed through various channels and finally, the state introduced the Penang Aid Package to mitigate the impact of the MCO and pandemic.

He said the situation in Penang is still under control and that the state is ready to rebuild the state’s economy post-MCO.

He gave the reassurance that the state will always look after the safety, welfare and harmony of its people.