Health Ministry targets at-risk groups for Covid-19 mass testing

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH , Putrajaya. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — The Health Ministry’s latest strategy in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is to look at mass testing of groups at high risk of infection.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said focusing on these groups would be a sound decision to maximise resources.

“With the limited resources the ministry has, it would be best to target such high-risk groups like the Sri Petaling tabligh members or the Kuching church, nationwide,” he said during the daily Health Ministry press conference.

Similarly Dr Noor Hisham said the number of people who can be tested on a daily basis, currently at a capacity of 11,500, can be further increased with rapid testing kits.

“We are still waiting for the laboratories to increase their capacities, but more importantly we are exploring new methods, such as one in which samples can be directly tested on site instead of having to be sent to the labs.

“For now we will attempt to reach the target of 16,500 tests daily, but with the rapid testing kits which are hopefully reliable and accurate, we would be able to increase the number of tests to over 20,000,” he said.

