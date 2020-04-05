Two move Covid-19 patients die in Sarawak, infections up to 264

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Sarawak registered another two more deaths from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing the total number to 12 to date — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 5 — Sarawak registered another two more deaths from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing the total number to 12 to date, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

He said the two died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The 11th death is a 72-year old man from Taman Sebah Height here. He tested Covid-19 positive on March 28 and was then admitted to SGH and died at 1.37pm yesterday,” he said in a media briefing.

Karim, who represented Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who is now undergoing a 14-day self-quarantine for supervision and observation for Covid-19 infection, said the 12th victim is a 53-year old man from Batu Kawa.

“He was admitted to SGH on March 31 and was confirmed positive on April 2 and died at 12.39pm today,” he said.

He said an investigation is ongoing to determine where and how he was infected with the virus.

Karim also said Sarawak recorded another 10 new positive cases, bringing the total number to 264 to-date since the first case was registered on March 13.

He added nine of the 10 cases are treated at SGH and one at Sibu Hospital.

“Another 50 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) are recorded today, making the total to 1,629,” he said, adding 1,304 were tested negative and 61 others are awaiting laboratory test results.

Karim said Kuching district accounted for 17 of the 50 PUI cases while Miri eight, Samarahan (five), Betong (four), Kapit (four), Saratok (three), Simunjan (three), Bau (two) and one each for Serian, Sri Aman, Sibu and Song.

He said 25 persons were arrested in Sarawak yesterday for violating the movement control order (MCO), adding that 10 of them were in Kuching, Samarahan five, two each in Miri, Bintulu, Sibu and Serian and one each in Padawan and Meradong.